Nigerian controversial disc jockey DJ Chicken buzzed the internet with his latest price rate

The TikTok sensation was approached by a customer who wanted him to create a mixtape

Chicken’s price to the young man left netizens in stitches as they dragged him for disclosing such an outrageous amount

Nigerian controversial disc jockey Ademola Abiodun, best known as DJ Chicken, surprised many online when he revealed his new rate for a mixtape.

A client recently messaged the TikTok influencer and asked how much it would cost to create a mixtape.

DJ Chicken updated his rate card. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, DJ Chicken disclosed that it would cost the client N100 million. He further stated that he would ensure the mix would go viral once completed.

The client wrote:

“Egbon how much you go do mixtape for me?”

DJ Chicken wrote:

“100 m to viral everywhere ok.”

See the post below:

In a previous report, DJ Chicken apologised in a viral video to Omoniyi Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile.

Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile had a celebrity hangout ahead of the opening of his new store. Many of his friends graced the occasion.

In the pictures sighted online, the DJ also visited the store and was seen prostrating for the singer. He was holding his leg as he lay down on the floor. He was heard saying, “Please don't be annoyed.”

In another video, the controversial DJ was seen wearing a jersey sold at Zlatan Ibile's store. He was holding another pack which had a new shirt.

Reactions trail DJ Chicken’s new rate

The price has sparked conflicting emotions among netizens, with some claiming it was too much.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

smd_vybes:

"100 m to viral everywhere okay?"

i_am_dangold:

"Chicken want by Lamborghini."

stricamiles:

"Lolz has chicken ever see a 50mill cash in his life that he is billing someone for 100mills."

endurance2406:

"Werey dey demand for 100 million and he goes to Zlatan store and prostrating for Zlatan because of clothes."

rimaowens01:

"This werey is feeling like wizkid he prolly made a mistake, it's 100k."

jamsrock_:

"Lol ripper, even you pay him he go smoke and Jon’s na thief be chicken."

adaranijononi:

"How much gan be Nigeria ?? Ehnn mr Nigeria."

rimaowens01:

"This werey is feeling like wizkid he prolly made a mistake."

byers4life:

"No mind Chicken na economy cause ham."

oluwakemmieee:

"If I get 100m Wetin I wan use viral do."

hypeking_rasky200:

"Am sure them go help aree handle the turntable you be dj gather here."

