Nigerian superstar Wizkid's first son, Tife Balogun, made waves online following his recent appearance

The elegant kid was spotted in the midst of classmates as they went for an excursion in Paris

Netizens quickly spotted that the billionaire heir was wearing Zlatan's latest ZTTW as they gushed over his father's wealth

Nigerian singer Wizkid's first son, Tife Balogun, turned heads online following his recent outing with his agemates.

The young kiddo, who is currently in Paris for a school excursion, posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

Information on the website revealed that the baseball jersey was worth N210,000 (about $142.52)

On May 25, 2024, the indigenous singer launched his walk-in outfit in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Numerous celebs attended the boutique opening, adding to the glitz and glam.

He's been running the ZTTW business for a few years but expanded it in March 2023 when he revealed a sold-out outfit.

See picture of Wikzid's son in Zlatan's ZTTW below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's son in Zlatan's ZTTW

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayweather_herbal_care_:

"Lion no Dey born goat stezze just like your papa."

beccalin1880:

"U still big pass davido my gee… chop life to the fullest."

thynny2055:

"Always tell everyone around that you’re Machala first son oo ehen Ehn."

ffp_2threes:

"Nah zttw Bolu Dey wear ooo Omo Popcy steeze on steeze."

ismenesgold:

"So na u go represent popsy for zlantan boutique."

kelvincandy217:

"Nor be by cho Cho choing Wizkid dey always show workings for he kids life without social media."

wizkidayo_affairs:

"You sure know who my dad is!! Biggest flex."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri about who the finest musician in the country was.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone.

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was the greatest artist in the country.

