Actress Divagold is a fashionista though she loves to keep it simple, and she notes that fashion is important in our daily lives

She makes an effort to be updated on the latest fashion trends and some of the ways she does that is by following other fashion icons on Instagram

In this chat with Legit.ng, she revealed how fashion has affected her life and others, among other issues

Nollywood actress Niyi-Aluko Oluwakemi Gold, aka Divagold, has shared her thoughts about fashion and its impact.

Speaking with Legit.ng in a chat, she also noted how she gets trendy with the latest styles.

Divagold shares how she stays trendy with fashion. Image credit: @divagold_.

Source: Instagram

Divagold reveals what fashion means to her

The role interpreter opened up about why people cannot do without fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Fashion is important in our everyday lifestyle. We can’t do without it. It’s like a representation of who we are, a huge part of society, and culture. It represents us individually and helps us to express ourselves, be creative, and allows us to showcase our uniqueness and tastes."

How does Divagold stay fashion updated?

She also spoke about how she stays current with fashion. In her words:

"How I stay up-to-date is by trying try to create my unique styles, surf the internet, follow fashion influencers who knows the real meaning of fashion on Instagram, and check out their pages. Aside from that, I also watch fashion shows."

Divagold speaks on outfit choices

In an earlier chat with Legit.ng, Divagold had opened up on what it takes her to look beautiful and the routine she follows daily.

She spoke about her preference between revealing clothes and the ones that cover up her body.

She further shared what influences her fashion style and her decision to start going to parties, among other issues.

Actress Jane Obi speaks on corset dresses

Earlier, actress Jane Obi had a chat with Legit.ng stating that loves to dress elegantly and being simple does it for her, and this makes her find it difficult to be a fan of tight corset dresses.

She also spoke about how she often gets costumes on movie sets that do not tally with her character.

Furthermore, she revealed her fashion plans for this year and other projects she is working on that her fans should expect from her.

Source: Legit.ng