Jane Obi loves to dress elegantly and being simple does it for her, and this makes her find it difficult to be a fan of tight corset dresses

In an interview with Legit.ng, she speaks about how she often gets costumes on movie sets that do not tally with her character

She further revealed her fashion plans for this year and other projects she is working on that her fans should expect from her

Nollywood actress Jane Obi has opened up on her fashion goals and what she has planned for her career in 2024.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she further spoke about how she likes to dress, her issues with tight corset dresses, and how she often reacts to costumes on movie sets that do not properly interpret the character that she is being given.

Corsets aren't for me - Jane Obi admits

The beautiful role interpreter revealed why she is not a fan of corset dresses and the kind of dresses she prefers to wear. She said:

"We all know how uncomfortable that dress is. Sometimes one does not have options because one has to get snatched especially when one has to go for an event. It is not an easy journey. I try not to do so much of that type of dress because I love to be comfortable. I can't wear what will not make me breathe well. Though corset dresses looks lovely, I am not much of a fan of it. It has to be really important for me to wear to an event. If not, I prefer to look simple and elegant without it."

Jane reveals fashion, career desires

The actress further spoke on what she likes when it comes to fashion and the plans she has for her career.

"When it comes to fashion, I am simple and a nice kind of lady. Sometimes, people judge one for what they see one wear in movies. In my real life, I love to keep it simple, comfortable, appealing, and classy. I don't like heavy fashion. For my career, I have a whole lot of plans. I will be launching my YouTube channel very soon."

How does Jane react to set costumes?

She said that in her early years in the industry, she can do with whatever attire she is given on set. But now, she reacts if she is not comfortable with some of the outfits. In her words:

"Yes, I have been in a lot of situations like that. The kind of commercial movies we do, the costumier may not be paid too well. They give out some clothes that are not suitable for the character. We have to react. Back in the day, we keep it cool or support with our own clothes. Now, I react if the outfit does not suit my character. At times if it is glamour, I use some of my clothes. I don't joke with what I wear if I love the character. I ensure my outfit fits into the character."

