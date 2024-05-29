Skit maker Edgar Eriakha, aka Check Edgar, creates content using his voice and it has become a trademark for his brand

Unlike some of his colleagues who can be identified with their special outfits, he said he doesn't have any

He also spoke to Legit.ng about how he established himself in the industry and grew his fan base over the years

Some skit makers spend a while before they experience their big breaks in the industry. For Edgar Eriakha, aka Check Edgar, he got his in 2020 when he pranked a lady.

In this chat with Legit.ng, he shared how his voice has blossomed his career and why he doesn't wear special costumes like some of his colleagues.

Edgar shares his big break story

The funnyman, who now has 206, 000 Instagram followers, revealed how he got 25, 000 fans in one day

"My big break came in 2020 when I pranked a lady over the phone with my two different voices. The video went viral and I gained over 25,000 followers in one day. I also pranked another lady as Big Brother (Biggie) from BBNaija. Till today, people still ask if I am the guy behind the voice.

My voice is my brand - Edgar says

Some skit makers are known for having special costumes. Edgar feels it will overshadow his talent as people may not be able to identify him if he is not wearing the particular costume.

"How do you differentiate a superhero from another? The repetition of costumes in comedy sketches is a strategic choice that enhances character development, branding, continuity, and audience engagement. Some content creators are only recognised when they are putting on their costumes. I do not use special costumes because my brand is focused on my voice."

