Eso Dike loves to look good and he spends a lot of money on his clothes, which gives him a classy feel

In an interview with Legit.ng, he revealed why he loves to keep his beards and how long he has had them

He further spoke on what informs his style as an entertainer, and his favourite fashion accessory, among other issues

Nollywood actor Eso Dike has shared what he goes through to look his best, and what inspires him to dress the way he does.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed his most expensive and favourite fashion item, and his expectations for the final game in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament between Nigeria and the host nation Cote d'Ivoire.

Eso speaks on his style influences

The Nollywood actor noted that the event he attends determines the kind of outfit he adorns. He also spoke on why he keeps long beards. He said:

"When I am going for events, I gather a thing from the occasion and it influences my style. Also, I like to be very comfortable. Nothing in particular makes me keep long beards. They just grow. I just came back to my full beards. In the past six months, I have been only on my goatee. I switch up my looks, at times I keep my beards, at times I just do something else."

I love earrings - Eso admits

The talented screen star disclosed what his favourite fashion accessory and most expensive fashion item.

"My favourite fashion accessory is earrings. I love different earrings for different things and I love my gold tooth. I have expensive clothes, so I will say that my three piece suit is my most expensive.

Who is Eso's favourite Super Eagles player?

Speaking on his favourite Super Eagles player and his expectations for the final AFCON game on Sunday, February 11, he said:

My favourite Super Eagles player would be Ademola Lookman. I want Nigeria to win the final game but I feel like the powers that be are carrying fairy tale stories for Cote d'Ivoire. They were almost eliminated in the group stages. Now, they are in the final on home soil. It's crazy but I am sure the Nigerian players will make us proud."

