While the leather jacket is a wardrobe staple for cold weather, new styles have recently popped up to help us reimagine what leather pieces could look like.

From culottes to fitted dresses, incorporating leather into a look has never been easier, and Nengi is slaying in one of them.

The reality rocked a blue dress. Photo credit: @perfect_clips

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and a top brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos of herself rocking a blue outfit.

The deep blue leather dress designed by womenswear brand, LuxbyBecca, featured Juliet sleeves and clung to her curves.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Peng till infinity."

Swipe to see more photos below:

While latex/leather fashion has had a long history of being associated with private rather than public use, it has unarguably gained quite the acceptance among fashion enthusiasts.

Birthday outfits

A few weeks ago, Nengi left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Recall the actress who marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed that her birthday shoot was a last-minute thought and that she only decided to do it to please her loved ones who would be heartbroken if she didn't.

Explaining further, the reality star who was styled by Swanky Jerry revealed she paid the celebrity stylist a whopping $35,000 (N14.4m) for the styling of her birthday looks.

Animal print season

Animal prints made a major comeback a couple of years back and as it appears, they are here to stay as more fashion lovers are jumping on the stylish trends.

In Nigeria, the year 2021 witnessed several Nigerian celebrities rocking the trend in gorgeous fits and well, there are those still on the trend in 2022.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three celebrities spotted in this trend.

Chioma Akpotha and Laura Ikeji rock similar looks

Nigerian celebrities, Chioma Akpotha and Laura Ikeji both recently took to her Instagram pages to share photos of themselves in similar boubou designs.

The Nollywood actress and the fashion influencer may be known for their very different sense of style, but it may appear they both agree when it comes to the unifying power of boubou dresses.

On her Instagram page, Chioma shared some photos of herself rocking a two-toned boubou dress in the colours red and dark beige.

Source: Legit.ng