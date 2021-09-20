Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson who is better known as Nengi, recently left her fans in awe after she shared some gorgeous new photos.

The Lockdown star who has over two million followers on Instagram is one of the top fashion influencers in Nigeria.

The reality star recreated Beyonce's look. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Not only is she an influencer but Nengi also has a shoe line, Shoes by Flora which she constantly markets on her Instagram page.

Just recently, the reality star shared photos of herself rocking a lace mini dress, posing on a blue couch.

In the photos, she is seen in a pair of black pumps from her shoe line.

Interestingly, the inspiration for her stunning photoshoot came from American singer, Beyonce's Vogue issue.

In 2020, the Black is King songbird struck a similar pose in a similar look for Vogue in an interview in which she talks about how she tackled 2020.

See photos below:

Osas Ighodaro recreates Cardi B's looks

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a sliver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Just like Cardi who rocked a big hairdo reminiscent of the '80s, Ighodaro also sported a big hairdo in the form of a natural hair ponytail.

Dorathy Bachor's style gets recreated

Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, was one of the few Lockdown ex-housemates whose outfits at the reunion impressed a lot of fans.

One of her outfits rocked on the big screen was a gold shimmery mini dress designed by Somo by Somo which she paired with some black strappy, heeled sandals.

Her ensemble was praised by loads of her fans and months after the reunion ended, the stylish look has been replicated by a fashion lover.

