Upcoming actress Esther Nwachukwu has made case for side chics as she revealed dating married men is the best

The actress in a video that has gone viral went on to list qualities that brought about her opinion

Her statement has, however, sparked reactions among netizens on social media with many dragging her

Nigerian actress, Esther Nwachukwu is currently making headlines over her statement about dating married men.

The actress in a trending video defended side chics as she gave reasons why dating married men is the sweetest.

Esther Nwachukwu gives reasons why married men are the sweetest to date. Credit: @esthersky_77

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“The way person husband they sweet Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth. Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. Am talking about person husband wey get money.”

See the video below:

Netizens drag Esther Nwanchuku

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ihemenancy:

"What a Wow no forget say ,the beautiful ones are born in this generation, they will drag your husband like generator with you……."

pepepretti_herself:

"I thought we left shamelessness in 2022? God abeg."

mheenarh__:

"This aunty no dey ever see anything good to talk overripe pawpaw.

priscillia_oluchi_:

"The girl wey go find your own husband “sweet” still dey JSS2. Sometimes, I dey wonder if some of una nor got family members online. Tor!"

teeh_lyfstyle:

"No worry the one wey go date your husband dey jss 3 ."

Insult is allowed - Esther Nwanchuku

Following the reactions that trailed the video, the actress said she doesn’t care about those insulting her.

She wrote:

“That’s the goal na to cause trouble online and trend. Insult is allowed it’s part of the deal .”

See her post below:

Actress Esther Nwanchuwku calls out Junior Pope

The actor had allegedly responded to Yul Edochie's endorsement post on polygamy and declared himself a proud polygamist with reference to the bible.

The father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, insisting on the practice of one man; one will always be the best.

Esther, on the other hand, responds to Jnr Pope's post by challenging the Nollywood actor to prove how he has been faithful to his wife.

Source: Legit.ng