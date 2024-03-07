Actress Esther Nwachukwu has opened up on what she can't be caught wearing and how she maintains her beauty

In an interview with Legit.ng, she revealed that she has been a victim of ordering a quality wig and getting a substandard one in return

She further spoke about how she likes to dress and she made her choice between traditional outfits and English wear

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has revealed that she loves to dress simply and prefers to wear English outfits as against traditional attire.

Esther Nwachukwu shares her fashion choices, other issues. Image credit: @esthersky_77

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, the role interpreter, who is known for her controversial statements, also shared how she was scammed by a hair vendor and the efforts she made to get her money back.

How does Esther like to dress?

The actress opened up on the kind of outfits she loves to be adorned in. She said:

"I am a casual person and anything can go for me. I prefer English outfits to traditional ones."

She also spoke on the fashion item she can't be caught wearing and what she does to maintain her beauty. In her words:

"I don't wear earrings. I have my ears pierced but I don't just like earrings. I pierced my tongue and cheeks before but I am not a fan of jewellries. I maintain my beauty by talking and drinking water. I love hair and my most expensive wig is N250k."

How hair vendor scammed me - Esther shares

The actress, who once asked singer Davido to apologise to his first baby mama Sophia Momodu, has fallen victim to what I ordered vs what I got on Instagram. She narrated her experience:

"I ordered wig from a hair from a vendor which I saw online. Immediately the delivery guy brought the hair, he drove off immediately. The hair was nothing to write home about. It was like a fibre. I called the vendor to lay my complaints but she blocked me on Instagram."

Esther, who often replies her critics, spoke further on the effort she made to get her money back from the hair vendor.

"I went to the bank to complain that I wrongly transferred money into the hair vendor's account and I wrote a letter to that effect. I think what the vendor does is that, once you transfer money to her, she will transfer the money to another account immediately. Hence, there was nothing I could do about it. The wig was N50k while delivery was N3k."

Esther speaks on Yul, May Edochie's marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his marriage with his first wife, May, have had many sharing their various hot takes on the turnout of events.

The actor's colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, known for always supporting the man, came out to address their said divorce case and criticise online in-laws.

It was reported the grieving mother visited a court to submit a petition against Yul and also to demand full custody of her remaining three children.

Source: Legit.ng