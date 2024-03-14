A Nigerian woman Adegoke Lasisi wowed netizens after she showed off how she converted sachets of Viva detergent into school bags

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the woman packed the empty sachets and joined them together using a machine

She later cut them into the patterns she desired and added other materials to give the bags a solid shape

A woman from Ibadan, Oyo state, Adejoke Lasisi, displayed how she made 1000 bags from waste Viva detergent sachets.

Lady designs bags with empty Viva detergent. Image credit: @adejokelasisi/TikTok

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, a truck was seen with some men offloading the empty sachets of the product on the ground.

They were later arranged and joined together with a machine. Adejoke cut the materials into the designs she wanted before she sew it with other hard materials.

When she was done with the bags, they looked lovely and colourful. Several TikTok users praised the hardworking woman for a job well done.

Check out the video of Adejoke making the bags from empty sachets of Viva detergent below:

Reactions to the Viva detergent-themed bags

Some TikTok users have reacted to Adejoke's craft. See some of the comments below

@Jerry DC furniture

"I love my country so much 'cause we have so many talented people, keep it up."

@NurseMercy'smultipurposeStore:

"Nobody is talking about how that truck man shook his 'behind'."

@Haddeyholler:

"Government officials and wealthy people won't see this, instead they invest in this to grow my employment, na churches and mosques den go dey use build."

@orjiako Emmanuel:

"I hope @viva is partnering with you guys."

@Doris:

"This a great idea, it’s a pity our government is senseless and greedy."

@abraham Godwin:

"Ohhhh God you are just a darling. Can you tag the senators in your region because this is where they should support. So proud of you."

@Ty:

"You deserve to be seen across continent. Thanks for saving our world."

@omf4t:

"All Nigeria made products government should endorsed them, this should be use in all government schools. this how nations grow."

@AIT ENTERTAINMENT:

"You could imagine the resources we have. If we all can be creative and competitive like this, Africa and the world will hear us. More strength."

@Teddy:

"This is impressive."

@PrecyPrech Chi:

"Na you suppose b viva ambassador

