A creative South African lady is putting in a lot of effort into her small business and crochets beautiful jerseys, bags, skirts amongst other things

After being unemployed for a long time, Nangamso Bana decided to take matters into her own hands and started a creative hustle

Now, the young entrepreneur grinds hard and hopes to build her mother a house after her business has grown

A young lady who grew up in the South Africa is using her creativity to build a good life for herself.

Nangamso Bana crochets beautiful clothing items and bags. Image: Nangamso Bana/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Nangamso Bana has her own business, crocheting jerseys, bikinis, bags, skirts, and other cool items, using a skill she learned at school to put food on the table.

Legit.ng had the honour of chatting to the hard-working woman, who says that her faith kept her going after she almost lost hope of ever working again:

“When the pandemic hit, I lost all hope of getting a job. I was so stressed and depressed. I could not understand why I was still breathing if I could not achieve anything in this world.

“I prayed a lot and cried to God for help, but soon I understood that nothing is impossible with Him because He is our provider.”

The 33-year-old started her business, called NASO Creations (Pty) Ltd, in 2020, but couldn’t really get the enterprise off the ground because she had very little capital.

In July 2022, Nangamso officially registered her company and has been pushing hard to make the business work:

“Whatever I make, I use it to grow the business so that one day I can make a beautiful yard and add fencing at home. I want to build a house for my single mom who has been struggling since my father passed away.”

The young entrepreneur learned to crochet at school

Nangamso says that she was inspired to start her business by God, who reminded her of a much-loved skill she had acquired when she was young:

“I did needlework in primary school in Libode in the Eastern Cape. I fell in love with it at the time, but I had to change schools when I went to high school, they did not have needlework, so I had to forget about it.

“When I could not get employment, God would keep reminding me that I used to love knitting and crocheting. It's such a beautiful art to make and therapeutic. It healed me.”

Nangamso turned a therapeutic hobby into a lucrative business. Image: Nangamso Bana.

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur explains that she operates from home and markets her products on social media:

“I make unique and smart cardigans, mini-skirts, long skirts, crop tops, round neck Jerseys, polo neck jerseys, suits, bikinis, and much more.

“I normally take two days to make a skirt depending on the length, and 3 to 4 days making a cardigan, depending on the size.”

The perseverant woman offers helpful advice to young people who want to start businesses through crocheting:

“This field needs patience, creativity, talent, love, enjoyment, enthusiasm, smart decisions, passion and productivity.

“I encourage unemployed individuals to believe in themselves and pray to God for assistance because He speaks to us. He tells us where to go and what to do. He is our creator, He formed us in our mother's wombs, and He knows us.”

