A Nigerian bride identified as Ope Adedeji, recently went viral on social media over her choice of wedding dress

In the video currently making the rounds on the internet, Ope dazzled in a crochet dress, an uncommon choice for brides

Several internet users have reacted to the photo of the lovely dress, sharing their thoughts about the unique look

In an era when people would rather following popular trends, there are those who are not afraid to stand out.

This is the case for a bride who has since left social media buzzing with reactions.

Photos show a couple on their wedding day. Credit: @21woolstreet

Identified as Ope Adedeji, the beautiful writer made the bold choice to rock a crochet dress for her special day.

In a photo posted by @21woolstreet - the brand behind the look - Ope is seen standing with her beau, draped in a long-sleeved maxi dress.

Check it out below:

Social media users share thoughts on bride's dress

yassa_renay:

"Your special day is "yours" the memories are yours and it's what you make it. I think the dress is "beautiful and so is she. As long as she is happy that's all that matters."

beauty_rush_229:

"She’s beautiful but it’s a No for me."

fitsbyneye:

"It’s beautiful, she is beautiful."

sisi_buki:

"Gorgeous gorgeous dress "

hrm.christianahjob:

"If she likes it, I love it ‍♀️"

meezoge:

"Not for me tho. But it's beautiful."

buttersiousgini:

"This is so beauiful will rock it as a wedding reception dress."

annakorsovi:

"I love it."

ife.coker:

"I lovee thisss!"

redfoxoflaive:

"And she’s beautiful on top."

bymide:

"Fantastic!"

stellaude:

"Wowthis is beautiful. I can imagine the time it took to create this."

