Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was in his usual stylish self as he turned up for an event in honour of Air Peace airline

Fidelity Bank organised the event and had its Managing Director, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in attendance

Ebuka's colleagues and fans were impressed with his look and they made palatable comments on his Instagram page

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu graced the 11th-anniversary event of Nigerian-owned airline, Air Peace, dressed in a pilot-themed outfit.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looks classy in his outfits. Image credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The presenter wore a black trouser and jacket with buttons and yellow stripes. He gave his outfit a glamorous look with his gleaming black shoes and trademark sunglasses.

His black tie and white shirt were obvious in his suit and he shone like a thousand stars as he anchored the grand event.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, was present at the event which was organised by Fidelity Bank in the airline's honour. The Managing Director of the bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe looked lovely in her attire during the occasion.

See pictures of Ebuka's outfit and other attendees at the event in the slides below:

Colleagues and fans hail Ebuka's outfit

Check out some of the comments about Ebuka's attire from fans and colleagues below:

@omawonder:

"Too clean!"

@enioluwaofficial:

"I love how you included the brand's images in your suiting; impeccable. The king of style."

@koko_scent234:

"Your pilot is piloting."

@alistairenglebertpreston:

"Air buka!"

@akunna_nwala:

"My brother, my friend, and my chief."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Captain Ebuka."

@aireyys:

"Top flight."

@talkwithtimaofficial:

"Looking stunning as always."

@iamthatsammy:

"No better pilot than you."

@fishyfoodie:

"Always representing."

@priscyclassickitchen:

"What a great pilot you will make."

@oyedokunolabisigmail:

"The pilot in style."

@official_preciouss:

"Oshey captain but no crash land abeg o."

@deluxecakesnevents:

"Beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng