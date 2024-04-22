Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is not laid back when it comes to fashion and she brings her A-game all the time

She slayed in her latest attire which she posted on Instagram and left her fans speechless as they drooled over her

Her outfit was combined with silver embellishments and her hairstyle dropped backward, giving her a classy look

Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels looked stunning as she wore a red dress that displayed her curves.

Regina Daniels looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels

The beautiful mother of two combined her outfit with silver shoes and painted her toes and fingernails red, matching her dress's color.

She accessorised her attire with red earrings and wore luxurious hair that dropped on her back. Her makeup was on point and it gave her a glamorous look.

Her fans hailed her as she struck different poses for her photos which she posted on her Instagram page.

She captioned her photos:

"I can sum up what I have learnt about life In three words. It goes on."

See Regina Daniels' red outfit in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues hail Regina Daniels' outfit

Several fans of the role interpreter have reacted to her attire. See some of the comments below:

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Lady Gee. Red is meant for you."

@sweezzy1:

"I go like buy this one for one pretty girl for your comment section."

@liss_girrl:

"Jnr Pope for don comment here like .....Gee!"

@mnslailacharani:

"So beautiful."

@deyemitheactor:

"Abeg where I fit buy this kind cloth for my wifey?"

@emrys_graphicsinc:

"This one the editor try, no one go talk am o. If he makes her neck like chord, una go talk."

@princeugo_:

"Who will I buy this stunning gown for now?"

ikebest__:

"First female senator from Anioma 2031."

@urchison57:

"Life is more than that. It's about God."

@official_robert_mercy:

"Last slide is my favourite."

@adaeze.onuigbo:

"Beautiful aunty."

@iamthatsammy:

"Pretty as always."

@wehyeeselmah:

"Red is good on you and you I so beautiful."

@pjbeautypalace:

"Red is your favourite color."

