American rapper Cardi B's two exquisite outfits at the 2023 Met Gala wowed many people on social media

The fashion event happened on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where celebrities paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Cardi B's two gowns left many online users impressed, and they couldn't stop complimenting her

Cardi B rocked two beautiful outfits at the Met Gala and left many people salivating. Image: Sonja Flemming and Frazer Harrison

Cardi B is currently on almost everyone's best-dressed list after rocking two beautiful dresses at the 2023 Met Gala.

Vogue reports that the extravagant ceremony took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Cardi and other global stars showed up in luxury clothing honouring the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Cardi's two stunning dresses steal the show at Met Gala

The Bodak Yellow rapper showed up at the Met Gala in two showstopping gowns.

Cardi's first ensemble that wowed everyone was a long, flared black dress. She paired the dress with elbow-length black gloves, a no-sleeve shirt, and a black tie.

The beauty accessorised the look with a chunky headband that kept her silver wig in place.

While the 30-year-old arrived at the fashion event in a black floral gown, she left in a pink dress with a long tail. Cardi's stunning gown clung to her perfect body shape, and her oversize Tulle headpiece made a dramatic statement.

Check out the snaps posted by @jacquemusx below:

Cardi B's two Met Gala dresses impress netizens

Unlike Rihanna, who was criticised for her white Met Gala ensemble, Cardi B's looks received huge applause online. People loved both of the WAP hitmaker's outfits and couldn't stop gushing about them.

@nejixoii said:

"As expected, she looks stunning."

@__LoisLanee shared:

"Cardi never misses."

@chriis_arn posted:

"She doesn't disappoints."

@stelzam replied:

"Argue all you want, but she’s definitely a fashion girlie."

@bensoned0 commented:

"Fashion is all about having fun, and I love everything about these looks."

