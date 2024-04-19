A bride showed her taste in fashion as she wore a lovely traditional outfit for her memorable event

She displayed her love for green in all her outfits including her dress, 'gele', stylish hand fan, and her purse was in the colour

The asoebi ladies looked glamorous as they slayed in lilac purple dresses and blue 'gele' as they unveiled the celebrant

A bride and her asoebi ladies got netizens mesmerised as they showed off their stylish outfits for the wedding.

A bride and her asoebi ladies wear lovely traditional outfits. Image credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

The bride wore a green dress which she combined with a 'gele' and classy shoes. Her makeup was also on point as it gave her outfit a perfect look.

Her asoebi ladies were ready to make the party a beautiful one as they rocked lilac purple dresses and blue 'geles'. They all looked classy as they unveiled the beautiful bride.

The celebrant and her ladies were in a joyous mood as they danced in the video. Some netizens made nice comments about them.

See the video of the bride and her asoebi ladies below:

Reactions to the bride's video

Some netizens have commented on the video of the bride and her asoebi ladies. See the few comments below:

@aidonojie':

"Lovely"

@ya_men_11:

"She’s beautiful."

@dawnoge_01:

"This is fire."

@discreetconfessionandfantasies:

"They are all beautiful."

Bride and her asoebi rock glamorous outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her asoebi ladies looked glamorous as they adorned purple attires with beautiful accessories to celebrate the memorable event.

In a video, they showed off their career status, the first was a pilot, another was a consultant, and more of them were nurses.

The celebrant is a mid-wife and she displayed her lovely peach dress which she combined with a 'gele.

Asoebi ladies wear different colourful outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her asoebi ladies adorned various stylish and classy attires for the special occasion in different colours.

They wore beautiful 'geles' and accessories which complemented their dresses and made them look gorgeous.

Netizens commended them for managing what they had, especially with the harsh economic situation in the country.

Source: Legit.ng