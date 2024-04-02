A bride showed the stuff she was made of after she designed all her six dresses for her wedding

From her bridal shower to her introduction, engagement, and white wedding, reception, and after-party, all her attire made sense

She looked glamorous in them as she combined the lovely outfits with the right accessories and makeup

A bride looked adorable as she displayed different breathtaking dresses for her wedding.

A bride looks beautiful in her wedding attire. Image credit: @aku_fine

The beautiful lady explored colours and different styles as she turned up for her special day. For her bridal shower, she wore a short dress and heeled shoes, and her hair was styled backward.

She wore a red dress, a red 'gele', and silver accessories of a necklace and earrings, which spoke of class and elegance, for her introduction. For her engagement ceremony, she made a blue stylish outfit with a net that covered all the vital parts of her body.

Her white wedding dress was very beautiful, it had a fluffy design and accentuated her curves. She wore a ravishing silver dress for her reception and a short blue attire for her after-party.

All her outfits were giving and got her nice compliments from netizens.

See the video of the bride's six wedding outfits below:

Reactions to the bride's outfits

Several social media users have reacted to the outfits of the bride. See some of the comments below:

@ohghey:

"Engagement, reception and after-party has it for me."

@oghenekome__:

"I wish I had this flex."

@tomiwa_.o:

"This is lovely."

@ijay_elizabeth:

"This is so beautiful."

@shoeminers:

"Her dresses are on fire."

@darategsfoods:

"This is beautiful."

