Reality show star, Leo Dasilva, has shared some lovely pre-wedding pictures from the photo shoot he had with his partner

The former housemate had his introduction last year November, though it was done secretly, but the pictures later surfaced online

In the photos which were posted on Instagram, they wore both traditional and English attires for their photo shoot

Former Big Brother housemate, Leo Babatunde Dasilva, is finally ready to quit the singles club.

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had called out BBNaija ladies after the engagement pictures of her male colleagues, Leo Dasilva and Chizzy surfaced online. She asked why the ladies were not getting married to their heartthrobs.

In the post made by the entrepreneur, beautiful pre-wedding pictures taken from his photo shoot with his lover, Maryam.

BBN's Leo Dasilva sets to wed lover. Photo credit @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

They had both traditional and English wears on in their pictures. Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between the man, who loves personal hygiene, and his wife to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A hashtag was prepared for their D-Day as the reality star shared a scripture which talks about a man leaving his father's house and cleaving to his wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate the reality star. Here are some of their comments below:

@heydammy_:

"congratulations."

@iamflowkits:

"Beautiful but don't you think we deserve one poem for this."

@micocare:

"Congratulations man like Leo."

@otunbaberlusconi:

"Congrats Brotherly.. God bless your union, home and marriage."

@eefomaa:

"So beautiful."

@josefa_da_silva:

"Wow is she the one she is gorgeous. Congratulations @sirleobdasilva."

@localdishcorner:

"Congratulations to you boss. Shey we sha go still dey hear our poem like this ."

@northern_hibiscuss:

"Ohhhh Maryam this is beautiful."

@mizsthicknesz:

"Congratulations once again to the beautiful couple."

@oludolapoo:

"My oga, we go get watch party for this one o?!Congratulations brother, God bless your home."

Leo Dasilva warns government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leo had stirred reactions on social media following a revelation on Nedu’s podcast.

The ex-BBNaija housemate disclosed that a lot of Ajah residents have their properties on government-owned lands.

According to him, if the government decided to do the right thing and allocate lands to the rightful owners, many people will become homeless.

Source: Legit.ng