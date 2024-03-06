"Mama Awon Boys": Mum and Her 2 Sons Show Class in Aso-Oke Attire, Look Gorgeous, Netizens React
- A woman and her two sons adorned colourful aso-oke outfits as they turned up for the first child's birthday photoshoot
- Their attire looked lovely on them, the mum combined hers with a 'gele' while her boys rocked theirs with caps
- They also wore coral beads which looked regal on them and made them a cynosure of eyes on social media
A mother and her two sons gave some family and fashion goals as they rocked classy aso-oke attire for the first son Jayden's birthday photoshoot.
The woman looked beautiful as she tied a 'gele' to complement her outfit while her sons wore caps on their Agbada attire. They adorned coral beads on their necks and wrists which gave them a royal look.
She prayed for her son, whom she described as smart and intelligent, as he clocked a new age.
Check out a video of their aso-oke outfits below:
Netizens react to family's outfit, son's birthday
Some social media users have reacted to the aso-oke outfits of the family and celebrated the birthday of the boy. Check out some of their comments below:
@israel.terrorists1:
"I like the national clothes."
@mira2023ggg:
"Wow, I love your national outfit, especially the women's hats."
@vanilla_chocolate_brownie:
"Happy birthday prince Jayden."
@ifeoluwaokupe:
"Long life and prosperity."
@oluseyiadereti:
"This is too beautiful."
@oluokunadepeju:
"Happy birthday to you cute little one God bless and honor you in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."
deremi___:
"Happy birthday Jayden. Many happy returns of the day."
@bioraf1709:
"See fine boy now. Happy birthday sonshine. May the good lord bless you now and always."
oyedamolaakinsanya:
"Too cute."
@_luideo_:
"Too beautiful. Awon mama boys."
Mother, children adorn aso-oke outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother and her children looked glamorous as they showed off their Yoruba-themed traditional attire in a video.
Their outfits were a combination of blue, purple, and blue aso-oke, which the mum and her daughter combined with 'geles'
Her sons adorned an Agbada and a cap, and all the children danced around their mother in an exciting manner.
Source: Legit.ng