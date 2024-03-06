A woman and her two sons adorned colourful aso-oke outfits as they turned up for the first child's birthday photoshoot

Their attire looked lovely on them, the mum combined hers with a 'gele' while her boys rocked theirs with caps

They also wore coral beads which looked regal on them and made them a cynosure of eyes on social media

A mother and her two sons gave some family and fashion goals as they rocked classy aso-oke attire for the first son Jayden's birthday photoshoot.

A woman and her sons adorn lovely aso=oke attire for her 1st child's birthday photoshoot. Image credit: @tiwwiofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The woman looked beautiful as she tied a 'gele' to complement her outfit while her sons wore caps on their Agbada attire. They adorned coral beads on their necks and wrists which gave them a royal look.

She prayed for her son, whom she described as smart and intelligent, as he clocked a new age.

Check out a video of their aso-oke outfits below:

Netizens react to family's outfit, son's birthday

Some social media users have reacted to the aso-oke outfits of the family and celebrated the birthday of the boy. Check out some of their comments below:

@israel.terrorists1:

"I like the national clothes."

@mira2023ggg:

"Wow, I love your national outfit, especially the women's hats."

@vanilla_chocolate_brownie:

"Happy birthday prince Jayden."

@ifeoluwaokupe:

"Long life and prosperity."

@oluseyiadereti:

"This is too beautiful."

@oluokunadepeju:

"Happy birthday to you cute little one God bless and honor you in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

deremi___:

"Happy birthday Jayden. Many happy returns of the day."

@bioraf1709:

"See fine boy now. Happy birthday sonshine. May the good lord bless you now and always."

oyedamolaakinsanya:

"Too cute."

@_luideo_:

"Too beautiful. Awon mama boys."

Source: Legit.ng