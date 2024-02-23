A little girl, her mother, and her grandmother have wowed netizens with their gorgeous purple aso-oke outfits

Their attires were a combination of a purple wrapper, blouse, and headgear, and they also adorned the silver accessories

In a video, the little girl was celebrating her birthday and they all created memories for her special day

A young girl got nice comments from social media users after she, her mother, and her grandmother slayed in lovely purple aso-oke attires. Their outfits included a purple dress, wrapper, and a 'gele'.

Young girl, her mum, and her grandma look dazzling in purple attires. Image credit: @ramatbeautysalon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They showed their love for fashion as they adorned silver accessories of earrings and necklaces, and also held portable handbags.

In a video, the girl was celebrating her birthday, her mother and grandmother joined to make her day memorable. They all danced as they showed off different angles of their attires.

Check out the purple aso-oke outfits of the girl, her mother, and her grandma in the video below:

Netizens react to the family's purple outfits

Several people have commented on the style and looks of the young girl, her mother, and her grandmother. See some of their comments below:

@khadapparels:

"Awwwn, she is grandma twin."

@antykemzi_thrift_stores:

"Love the colour of d aso oke."

@aderimike:

"That's grandma's twin there o."

@themummysummit:

"So cute."

@moteelorlar:

"Three generations of cuteness."

@gracey_glam:

"Grandma is not running away baby girl. Grandma twinnie."

@mary.omawilliams:

"The joy that they will do anything for the little one."

@debby_properties:

"The birthday girl is so beautiful."

@aprilshine4:

"Granny's twinnie."

@theblacmima:

"Very sweet color."

@thebolakings:

"Birthday girl just slayed, her mom and followed her grandma. It's as if grandma is running away."

@titi_deyemi:

"Look so much like her grandma."

@teenah_ugo:

"Lovely."

