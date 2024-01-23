Popular media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, got her fans excited as she posted the outfit she wore to host an event

It was a black dress which dropped on her ankles, while the hand area was designed with a yellow 'aso-oke' material that had a cape at back

She complimented her outfit with a small yellow handbag which gave her a chic look and got her fans applauding her

Popular skit maker and event host Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka KieKie, is gradually making her a name for herself in the industry as a fashion icon. She made sure she turned heads as she wore a lovely outfit to host an event.

Kiekie looks fabulous in black and yellow outfit. Image credit: @kie_kie_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her dress looked gorgeous, a combination of a black material that dropped on her ankles. It also had a different yellow 'aso-oke' material on the hand and shoulder area, and a cape was attached behind the dress that flowed to the ground.

Her hair was also on point as she accessorised her outfit with gold earrings and a yellow hand bag. She got her fans happy with her outfit as glowed in it.

When it comes to striking poses, she is very good at it. She displayed her curves as she posed for different pictures.

See pictures of her outfit in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans react to Kiekie's outfit

Several people have commented on the dress of the skit maker. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@kiekstarters_;

"How can I like this picture 1000 times. Indeed you no wan gree for anybody."

@_tennie_:

"When will MTN sign you bayii. Ambassador no do pass like this."

@mc_lively:

"Host with tha most."

@thatlagosgirl;

"What is that transition?"

@enioluwaofficial:

"And look at how you ate that!"

@mayreejay:

"Main character energy."

@official_robert_mercy:

"It can be only one Kiekie."

@bbeads.ng:

"This beauty is on point.. Kimon."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Kimon!!!"

@themarylnn_mya:

"Dresscode: Aso Oke on the beats…@kie_kie__ said “hold my bag.”

@t.loyeh:

"Effortlessly classy."

@balogun_onlinemarket:

"Zero crumbs left."

Kiekie looks classy in unique denim outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality had shown that there is more to her than making people laugh.

She caught the attention of her fans after she wore a denim jacket and skirt with a stylish cut by the side.

Her lovely outfit was combined with a silver handbag and shoes which got many people hailing her gorgeous look.

Source: Legit.ng