Popular skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, has shown that there is more to her than making people laugh

She caught the attention of her fans after she wore a denim jacket and skirt with a stylish cut by the side.

Her lovely outfit was combined with a silver handbag and shoes which got many people hailing her gorgeous look.

A popular skit maker and media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, proved that she can switch from making people laugh to creating a fashion statement for herself. She wowed her fans as she adorned a creatively designed denim jacket and skirt.

The jacket and the skirt had white flowery designs which gave them a more classy look. On the front side of the skirt is a long slit which exposes the white short the mother-of-one is wearing underneath.

She also rocked a silver handbag, earrings, sunglasses, and shoes which complimented her outfit. Her hair was neatly packed by the sides, and she struck a nice pose that displayed her curves.

See Kiekie's lovely blue outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Kiekie's denim outfit

Many people have reacted to the denim outfit of the skit maker. See some of them below:

@ashmusy:

"Kiekie you didn’t come to play this year ooo ahh easyyy."

@realwarripikin:

"Kikiski press our neck."

@___hadassah_loba:

"Are you a tailor ma'am because who is designing your dress please? He choke, choken't it? "

@papeeyah:

"Kiekie, you really don’t have off days!!! "

@kolip_ko:

"Kiekie is part of what is causing heat in this country right now."

@taniaomotayo:

"My pie."

@johnokhaystudios:

"10/10 minus nothing. Fashion killer."

