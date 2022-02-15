Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, was treated to a big Valentine’s Day surprise by her daughter, Tiannah

The stylist’s daughter returned to Nigeria from school for the first time in seven years to visit her mother

Their heartwarming reunion was captured on camera and the emotional video has touched fans on social media

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, reunited with her teenage daughter, Tiannah, on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to social media via her official Instagram page, Lawani posted the emotional video of their reunion to the joy of fans.

In the short clip, Tiannah was seen knocking on her mother’s bathroom door before opening it and jumping on her to give her a big hug.

Toyin Lawani reunites with teenage daughter in viral video. Photos: @tiannahsplacempire.

Source: Instagram

Both mother and daughter laughed as they continued their tight hug. Lawani then took a look at her daughter and gushed over how tall she had gotten.

In the caption of the post, the stylist explained that her daughter’s visit was the highlight of her Valentine’s Day.

In her words:

“When I said Guess the highlight of My Valentine’s Day, you felt it was about my proposal, well my Daughter @therealtiannah came back home for the ist time in 7years. She planned this video with my hubby when she got home from the airport

"We’ll just for #TIANNAHFORTYFIED then she’s back to school with her dad ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. This is the best Valentine’s Day ever, have all my loved ones under one roof.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Nikkilaoye:

“Tiannah is tall now oo ♀️your height.. gosh, still seeing her as the cute small girl of yesterday oo.”

Kyenpiya:

“I swear you are just like me.Our emotions dey inside❤️❤️❤️ but I know you are over the moon to see her.”

Omokarocakebaker:

“7years ke.... I thought she was with u guys when u were shooting ur pregnancy pictures.”

Kristabel_kim:

“Welcome back home darling ❤️❤️❤️we loves you.”

Dndluxury_:

“Awwwwww she's so beautiful .”

Mhizbimpsyn:

“Welcome back home Tiannah.”

Philmakeovers:

“Awwwwww. Family over everything . Eku Araya ma❤️.”

Nice one.

