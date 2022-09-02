Toyin Lawani has shared yet another set of dazzling photos of her daughter Eleora

Recall she got the little girl dressed up in ten adorable looks for her birthday, which left many people in awe

Recently, the celebrity designer got her fans and followers gushing over with love at her latest mummy-daughter looks

The birthday may have passed, but there is no stopping Toyin Lawani from continuing to wow her fans with adorable photos of her daughter, Eleora.

Recall the toddler turned a year older a couple of days back, and there was a lavish party in her honour.

Well, the celebrity designer recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of Eleora in a pink asoke look. This was in response to questions about why the toddler didn't sport a traditional look for her birthday.

Interestingly, the pink look is a miniature version of an attire rocked by the designer some months ago.

Sharing the photos, she captioned them:

"To everyone saying why didn’t I do native for her, Well I did, But didn’t have time to post this, Did a mini me FASHION GODDESS for her "

