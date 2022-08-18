A Twitter user identified as Jennifer has shared her thoughts on the high cost of asoebi for weddings

According to the investment banker, she spent a total sum of N180,000 as a member of an asoebi party

She explained that she could have been able to save a whole lot if she had just sent the couple a gift instead

Asoebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods.

It has become quite popular in Nigeria and the cost continues to go up as the years get by.

Well, not everyone is a big fan of the amount of money spent on asoebi.

Identified as Jennifer on Twitter, the investment banker revealed she spent a total of N180,000 for asoebi including the cost of the fabric which was N19,000, makeup and transportation to the event.

"Imagine if I sent the couple a 50k envelope. They would appreciate it. And I would save myself the stress, and have 130k balance smiling in my account."

She went on to advise ladies not to get on the asoebi trend especially if they can turn it down.

In her words:

"It’s not every Asoebi or invitation you should jump and accept. Learn to say NO. If the event is one you must attend, abeg turn up and groove. No be everything we go press calculator on top. But wear what you have. You must not accept asoebi or go shopping for new attire."

