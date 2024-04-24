An 'asoebi' girl who showed off too much skin at a wedding has spoken up after getting dragged by netizens

According to her, she doesn't like wearing clothes because it makes her uncomfortable and sweaty

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many dragging her over her dressing style

A Nigerian lady, Olivia Emmanuel, who went viral for her 'asoebi' outfit to a friend's wedding party has broken her silence.

Olivia caused an uproar online for sewing an asoebi style that inappropriately revealed some parts of her body.

Asoebi girl speaks after going viral Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Olivia speaking on skimpy attire to wedding

Speaking about her outfit, Olivia stated that she doesn't like wearing clothes because they make her sweat a lot.

According to the lady, all her friends including the new bride was aware that she doesn't like wearing clothes.

She noted that the new bride had warned her before hand to dress properly to the wedding and she did her best to honour it.

In the wedding video that went viral, she wore a net skirt and a bra-like top while leading other bridesmaid.

She said:

“The bride is my friend even before she gave me the material, she said Olivia sew better cloth. All my friends know say I dey nakked, I dey like open cloth. I no dey like cloth because I'm a heat person.”

Reactions trail new video of Olivia Emmanuel

Netizens took to the comments section to admonish the lady over her choice of dressing.

@jane_boughhie reacted:

“She is definitely not intelligent!!! Aunty we are more focus on the bully case... please move!!”

@onyiblog said:

“If you wan know the type of partner you got married to check the Groom's men or the bride Asoebi girls you go quickly understand.”

@vickywears_ng reacted:

“This one wan use the nonsense wey she wear trend. Pele ooo Hit man.”

@merit_orbie reacted:

“This girl is just embarrassing her friend (the bride) cos how will the bride's in-laws be looking at their daughter in-law based on this type of friend.”

@that_turban_girl said:

“One thing this generation lacks that breaks my heart is Shame, we will do anything just to trend, constantly looking for external validation, this is sad.”

@omesbeautymart reacted:

“All of us for naija na "heat people" seh. Nigeria hot but we dey manage wear cloth.”

@busy_brains said:

“This is one unintelligent local EWE there are issues you don't address and this happen to be one of them. You just let sleeping dogs lie and move on . Don't always set yourself up for more dragging after making a fool of urslf .lots of us didn't know the face now you came online to expose ur stupidity more smh. Next.”

@spicekluxuryadd said:

“Abeg shift og og so is that a definition of better clothe? Your friend asked you to sew better clothe because she knows you don't sew better clothes Buh you still sewed non**sense!!”

Asoebi lady outshines bride on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady caused quite a buzz on social media after a video surfaced of her outfit at a traditional wedding ceremony.

The video captured her arrival and then in one montage, she was seen posing for photos with the bride in white and another asoebi lady.

Source: Legit.ng