Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked adorable as she rocked a classy Ankara outfit for a movie premiere

She combined the trouser and blouse outfit with a colourful handbag and made her hair stylishly

The movie star wore expensive jewellries that spoke class and elegance, and it got her fans to compliment her

Famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo got her fans wowed as she rocked a lovely Ankara outfit to the premiere of Black Smith, a movie by Jaiyeola Kuti.

She is known for her good looks and she did not disappoint as she ensured that she brought her A-game to the event.

Iyabo Ojo showed class in her outfits. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

The beautiful mother of two wore nice makeup and rocked expensive jewellries to complement her attire.

Her hair was stylishly made and she held a lovely portable purse which gave her a chic look. She looked dazzling as she posed for her photoshoot.

Fans and colleagues of the movie star were in awe of her as they hailed her beauty on her Instagram page.

See the pictures of Iyabo's lovely outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's outfit

See the comments on Iyabo Ojo's Ankara outfit by fans and colleagues below:

@nkwochaprincess:

"The style is giving mummy @iyaboojofespris

@queenmadiva_:

"Give them Queen Mother."

@neeceebosslady:

"Beautiful, I love it."

@bimbooshin:

"Hottie! You are beautiful. Thanks for coming darling."

@kingsley_nwachukwuu:

"Woooooshhh. Outfit on fleek."

@selassie_ibrahim:

"Smashing."

@seunseanjimoh1:

"Omg! So beautiful."

@princesscomedian:

"Why so fine?"

@hub_of_silverspoon:

"Everything suits you perfectly, my queen, and more."

@abimbolami01:

"Queen Mother’s fans."

@bebemo08:

"Just because you are beautiful in& out."

@abiodun.olusola.12382:

"I will be the most luck man if I can meet you in a person."

Iyabo Ojo rocks a classy dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo looked stunning as she turned up for the movie premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju).

She wore two shades of green which she combined with a 'loud' Afro hairstyle and expensive pieces of jewellery.

Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she was supposed to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, not Bobrisky.

