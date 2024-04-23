It is Ini Edo's birthday and she is grateful for the lessons life has taught her as she celebrates with a lovely beaded dress

In the caption of her post, she mentioned all the things she was thankful for as she made a promise to herself to stay evolving

She posed beautifully in her red dress which added colour to her brown skin while she thanked the designer for making the dress within one week

Ini Edo has penned a lovely note to herself as she marks her birthday in grand style. The mother of one took time to celebrate her growth as a person and in her career.

In her birthday post, the fashionista was wearing a red beaded dress that looked breathtaking which also fits her like a second skin.

In the caption of her post, she thanked God for the milestone she has achieved in her career this year.

Ini Edo celebrates birthday in style. Photo credit @Iniedo

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo apprewciates God for her haters

In her lengthy post, the actress who showed off her daughter when she turned three said that she was thankful for the people who used her vulnerability and kindness as a sign of her weakness. However, she said that she would not allow them stop her for being kind to people.

She made a prayer for herself and all her fans as she promised to discover and reflect on herself and who she was becoming.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday mims more fruitful years."

@mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday Sis. God bless you always."

@deyemitheactor:

"Happy birthday gorgeous!."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy blessed birthday queen."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday Big sister. Gods blessings always."

@eniola_badmus:

"Happy birthday my boo."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy birthday boo. God bless you more."

@realsusanpeters:

"Happy Birthday Sis , many more years ahead and Gods blessings. Have fun in the new year. Where is the jollof."

@ifeanyiveektor:

"Finest queen i know @iniedo."

@mayyuledochie:

"Happy birthday! You look extremely gorgeous."

Source: Legit.ng