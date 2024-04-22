Bose Ogulu, the mother of popular Afrobeats singer Burna Boy, showed her love for fashion as she slayed in a traditional outfit

The green attire which had black feather-themed designs at its hem, gave her a glamorous look as she posed in it

Mama Burna Boy, as she is fondly called, combined her attire with a beautiful 'gele' and accessories

Bose Ogulu, the mother of famous Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, proved that she does not play with her fashion taste as she wore a lovely green outfit.

Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu wears lovely outfits. Image credit: @thenamix

Her attire was beautifully designed with black feather-themed fabric at its hem. She combined the gleaming outfit with a blue 'gele' and wore silver earrings, a necklace, and rings, which gave her a stylish look.

She rocked makeup that was not too "loud" but it did justice to her face. The beautiful woman, often called Mama Burna Boy, walked majestically as she displayed her outfit to her fans.

Mama Burna Boy, who is also the manager of her son, got the praises of her fans for putting up some swags in her look.

See Bose Ogulu's lovely green outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Bose's attire

Some fans of Mama Burna Boy have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@dakoreea:

"Gosh!"

@heysophia.t:

"Hey, mother in law. You look amazing mama.""

@dear__toyosi:

"Now y’all can call her Mama Burna."

@djlambo_:

"Only one Namix! This is fire."

@_toyomarley_:

"All I’m seeing is Burna Boy on her face."

@classic_monjie_shyllon:

"Mummy my luv."

@chineyedaniella:

"Beautiful."

@timi_timcy:

"Sweet mother. God bless you."

@faithsylva61:

"Mother of the love of my life wey no know me."

@lil_burnaa:

"Momma I love your look more on the low hair, honestly."

@thegeniuz_boyz:

"This is definitely where @nissination got her beauty. So beautiful mama."

