Iyabo Ojo Adorns Classy Dress to Eniola Ajao's Movie Premiere, Fans React: "Na U 4 Win Best-Dressed"
- Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked stunning as she turned up for the movie premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)
- She adorned two shades of green which she combined with a 'loud' Afro hairstyle and expensive jewellries
- Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she was supposed to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, not Bobrisky
Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo got the attention of her fans after she adorned a classy green outfit to the premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), a movie by her colleague Eniola Ajao.
She wore a lemon green and a deep green attire whose upper parts were designed in a spiral pattern. Her outfit displayed her curvy body and she combined it with a large Afro hairstyle that gave her an exquisite look.
To give her attire the perfect blend, she wore gold earrings, bracelets, and rings, and held a gold purse.
Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she deserved to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, and not a popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, who was given the award.
Check out Iyabo's outfit in the slides below:
Iyabo's fans hail her look
Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to hail her lovely outfit. See some of the comments below:
@eniola_ajao:
"Queen Mother for a reason! You are gold."
@chiomagoodhair:
"You are perfection!!!"
@iamray8885:
"So, dem no see this one give best dressed?"
@iamray8885:
"@dolly_dolly_bae_ Unarguably, but if they can chose Bob. I see no difference btw Bob dress and aunty iyabo, compare to those that really wore costumes that match the theme."
@kennymikeshal:
"So, Aunty Iyabo was ignored for Bob? Se awon judges yen gbadun sha?"
@medlinboss:
"Picture perfect is gorgeous the colour combo."
@bkslagos
"You’re the most beautiful woman we’ll be seeing this week."
@ife_oluwa__mii:
"Mummy you are so fine."
@lolade_okusanya:
"Ah ahn. QUEEN MOTHER for all the right reasons."
@itz_remcy:
"I really love u so much, make I be like u momma."
