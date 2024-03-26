Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked stunning as she turned up for the movie premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)

She adorned two shades of green which she combined with a 'loud' Afro hairstyle and expensive jewellries

Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she was supposed to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, not Bobrisky

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo got the attention of her fans after she adorned a classy green outfit to the premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), a movie by her colleague Eniola Ajao.

She wore a lemon green and a deep green attire whose upper parts were designed in a spiral pattern. Her outfit displayed her curvy body and she combined it with a large Afro hairstyle that gave her an exquisite look.

To give her attire the perfect blend, she wore gold earrings, bracelets, and rings, and held a gold purse.

Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she deserved to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, and not a popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, who was given the award.

Check out Iyabo's outfit in the slides below:

Iyabo's fans hail her look

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to hail her lovely outfit. See some of the comments below:

@eniola_ajao:

"Queen Mother for a reason! You are gold."

@chiomagoodhair:

"You are perfection!!!"

@iamray8885:

"So, dem no see this one give best dressed?"

@iamray8885:

"@dolly_dolly_bae_ Unarguably, but if they can chose Bob. I see no difference btw Bob dress and aunty iyabo, compare to those that really wore costumes that match the theme."

@kennymikeshal:

"So, Aunty Iyabo was ignored for Bob? Se awon judges yen gbadun sha?"

@medlinboss:

"Picture perfect is gorgeous the colour combo."

@bkslagos

"You’re the most beautiful woman we’ll be seeing this week."

@ife_oluwa__mii:

"Mummy you are so fine."

@lolade_okusanya:

"Ah ahn. QUEEN MOTHER for all the right reasons."

@itz_remcy:

"I really love u so much, make I be like u momma."

