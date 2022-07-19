A video trending on social media captures the moment bridesmaids at a wedding made their entrance into the event

In the video, the ladies are seen dressed in red gowns featuring very high slits in the front, which revealed their underwear

Internet users have reacted to the video with mixed feelings, with many people condemning the dress style of the ladies

When it comes to wedding fashion, many people believe there should be a limit to how daring people should be regarding their choice of ensembles for such occasions.

Currently trending on social media is yet another reason which appears to support this belief.

Internet users have condemned the looks. Credit: drbimages, (@krakshq on IG)

Source: Getty Images

A group of bridesmaids making their grand entrance into an event hall has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

In the video reposted by @krakshq, the ladies are all dressed in thin-strap red dresses that feature thigh-high slits.

As they make their way into the hall dancing and twerking, the underwear of some of the bridesmaids can be seen through the daring slash in the front part of the dress.

Check out the video below:

Not classy - Social media users slam bridesmaids' choice of style

However, it turns out the choice of bridesmaid look has left a lot of social media users displeased.

Check out some comments below:

blaack__diamondd:

"Why the slits that high??!! It’s giving nothing classy, pure ghetto!"

rachael_smile:

"I can never be comfortable in this type of dress."

omladamsel:

"Na so so pants we dey see everywhere…. Taa"

gylliananthonette:

"Them for pull clothes, no need for it na..."

maxie_emel_:

"Giving classless and tacky"

_itsogochukwu:

"Their panties were showing - and we got little girls going to grow up thinking that’s ok. This is ghetto I’m sorry leave it at the strip club."

