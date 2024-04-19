A woman wore a tight corset dress that looked uncomfortable for her, but she still went ahead to rock it to an event

In a video, she sat with her bosom pushed up in a way that attracted the attention of all who saw it

Netizens dropped funny comments; while some criticised her tailor, others asked how she was breathing

A woman showed the extent to which she could go to look good by wearing a tight corset dress that snatched her waist.

In a video shared on Instagram, the lady looked uncomfortable, as if the dress was preventing her from breathing well.

A woman pushes up her bosoms in a tight corset dress. Image credit: @sophisticated9jababes

Source: Instagram

Her bosom was pushed up, showing ample cleavage and almost reaching her neck area.

She had a slight smile on her face as she sat still like one who couldn't move freely. Two other ladies were seated beside her as they looked at the camera.

Her corset outfit was a combination of lace and transparent net. She also accessorised with gold earrings.

A video of the woman's tight outfit was shared by Asoebiafrica on Instagram.

Reactions to the woman's outfit

Some netizens had a field day as they made funny comments about her tight corset attire. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

@thepatrapaul:

"She be like who swallow pride."

@chii.ogbu:

"When I become president, I will arrest those of you who abuse corsets. Since you don’t want to breathe well, you will enter prison with one small window."

@latifachuks:

"The other lady was trying to hold her laughter."

@bellevousmakeovers:

"Tell me how I'm supposed to breathe with no air (Chris Brown featuring Jordan Sparks)."

@leemah_le:

"Ewo ninu eyin fashion designer lofe strangle mummy."

@nikky_owokoya:

"How does the tailor want the Thunder? Dry or wet?"

