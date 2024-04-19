A bride and her asoebi ladies showed the stuff they were made of as they rocked gorgeous traditional outfits that turned heads at the wedding

The celebrant wore a brown and mint green outfit which she combined with a 'gele' and a stylish purse

Her asoebi ladies did not come to play as they slayed in their aso-oke outfits, and they gave some dance steps that had many wowed

A bride Dera and her asoebi ladies showed style and elegance as they rocked beautiful traditional outfits for the memorable occasion.

A bride and her asoebi ladies give fashion goals at a wedding. Image credit: @bellanaija

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by Bella Naija, the bride wore a mint green and brown dress that she combined with a 'gele' and a classy shoe that matched her attire.

Her asoebi ladies were also on point as they wore lovely aso-oke outfits of a blouse and wrapper, which they complemented with glamorous shoes.

They made the day exciting as they displayed some stylish dance steps that got them accolades from netizens.

See the video of the bride and her asoebi ladies below:

Reactions to the bride, asoebi ladies' video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the bride and her asoebi ladies. See some of their comments below:

@diyaleema:

"She didn’t use a corset to cut her breath short but see how dope she looks."

@kweentimah:

"I love the attention to details of her girls, from the same style to the same accessories. Small circle, peace of mind."

@omoewa007:

"I love this. Finally, something for us with few friends."

@_asakeh:

"One person who understands that not everyone has to be on your asoebi train. A small circle of genuine relationships ti wa okay."

@thee_bunmi:

"You can tell this is an unconventional wedding. I love her simple yet stylish outfits too."

@exquisite_look:

"Would you look at her girls outfit. This is definitely the unconventional version of asoebi gurls. I love it plix."

@iremide__:

"It’s Michelle little dance for me."

@crownnikky01:

"Simplicity at its peak. Everything is not all about snatching waist."

Source: Legit.ng