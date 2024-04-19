A lady rocked a hairstyle that had netizens worrying about her choice of hairstylist and boldness to accept the style

The front of her hair relaxed on her scalp with excessive gel, and the other parts were made with fluffy artificial hair

She wore a black dress, held a portable black bag, and rocked some accessories that complemented her look

A lady had some social media users wondering about her fashion taste as she wore a hairstyle that amused many.

Lady displays her distinct hairstyle. Image credit: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, the lady flaunted a hairstyle whose front parts were styled with gel that made it rest on her scalp. The other parts were made with fluffy hair extensions.

She slayed in a black dress, handbag, and accessories that gave her a lovely look. However, her hairstyle was quite noticeable.

After flaunting her looks for a while in the video, she showed where her partner proposed to her and she showed excitement at his gesture.

See the video of the lady's funny hairstyle in the link.

Reactions trail lady's hairstyle

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the lady. Check out some of the comments below:

@oj_barbie:

"She’s pretty but the hairstylist should be questioned. Na she wan spoil the package."

@olori_kezz:

"Make I go find man first because e get wetin I wan type."

@dolly_pempem:

"At least she made it to asoebi page."

@keezahfashionbrand:

"It’s giving purr."

@dimma_chronicle:

"So, we are all going be quiet huh? But she needs to know the truth. Her hairstylist needs to be arrested. Fine babe like that."

@tina.ieo:

"The makeup artist and hair stylist na her ex sister."

@bosslady_hairlinecare:

"Ati hairstylist ati makeup artist, dem suppose dey Kirikiri by now sha."

Grandma shows off her weird Hairstyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady showed off her grandmother's hair on TikTok, which was up to her waist as she walked around her compound slowly.

The woman was adorned with a red Ankara wrapper and blouse, and it got many wondering why her hair looked so unnatural.

Some netizens admitted that they were scared to air their actual opinion, while others simply said that the woman has a spiritual case.

Source: Legit.ng