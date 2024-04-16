Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate Bella Okagbue showed her fashion taste as she rocked a silver dress

The former reality star wore the off-shoulder outfit with lovely accessories that complemented her beauty

She also struck beautiful poses with her partner Sheggz, a former BBNaija housemate, which got netizens excited

Bella Okagbue shows style in her outfits. Image credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The off-shoulder dress had a cute design on the chest area. She wore a simple Ghana-weaving hairstyle and complemented her looks with silver earrings and a necklace.

The reality TV star gave different stunning poses before the camera. She also took some pictures with her partner Sheggz, a former BBNaija housemate.

Her fans were mesmerised, and they complimented her for looking glamorous while acknowledging Sheggz in the slides.

Check out Bella's looks in the slides below:

Reactions to BBNaija's Bella's photos

Several fans of the former reality star have reacted to her beautiful looks. See some of the comments below:

@libra_king:

"5th slide dey calm HBP."

@mariam.oge:

"Yah! This is it! This is fire."

@manlikemarcel_:

"Fine like 7 people."

@ihuoma_eze:

"Speechless!!! I have no words dear."

@tolubally:

"Beautiful Bella."

@_therealswan:

"Stunning Bella!"

@dacypher:

"Sharp."

@brown_of_lagos:

"My perfect muse."

@oge_okagbue:

"A spec."

@trulynitaa:

"Gorgeous."

@joann__ak:

"Love the look! Stunning dress."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella wore a stylish dress for Easter.

The silver dress had tiny hands and multiple rose designs that accentuated her curves and looked glamorous on her.

She had her photoshoot session on a boat that matched the colour of her dress, and it got her nice compliments.

