Big Brother Naija reality TV star Bella has been spotted rocking some fashion fits since her shot into the limelight

The Level Up finalist whose fanbase fondly calls her 'Big Bella' has been living up to the name through her fashion sense

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the 2022 BBNaija star has been styling mini dresses

The leg-baring season continues to trend on the fashion scene and some of our favourite celebrities have jumped on the trend.

One of such people is Bella, Big Brother Naija 2022 star, who has been serving some major style goals since becoming famous.

Interestingly, Bella has shown a strong liking for show dresses, and she knows how to pull them off too!

Legit.ng gathers six times the Level Up star slayed in mini dresses.

Check them out below:

1. Bella in a sunny dress

The petite belle was a dazzling vision in yellow! She sported a yellow dress which featured heavy embellishments and feather designs.

She paired the cute dress with a pair of gold sandals.

2. The Level Up star in blush pink

Here, she came through looking sophisticated in a ruffle two-piece ensemble.

The look styled by @medlinbosss featured a ruffle neckline and a mini skirt. She paired the look with some gold heels.

3. Big Bella in feathery ensemble

Big Bella, as her fans call her, was a sight to behold, looking all shades of pretty in a fringed dress.

The look, designed by @medlincouturecollection, featured a feathered cape and a sheer fabric matching her skin tone to line the dress.

4. Bella rocks Barbiecore trend

In this stack of photos, Bella is seen dressed in a pink set featuring a belted jacket over a playsuit.

She paired the Medlinboss design with some heeled pink sandals.

5. Bella in Little Black Dress

Bella gave off boss lady vibes in this black ensemble.

With her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, the beautiful star posed for some snapshots in a blazer dress.

She paired the look with some strappy black heeled sandals.

6. Bella in beautiful brocade dress

And for the final look, the fashion lover show off her fine legs in this finely-sewn mini dress with puffy sleeves.

She sported dreadlocks styled in an updo and rocked a gold pair of sandals.

Bella sure knows how to slay in short dresses!

