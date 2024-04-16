Farida, widow of the late singer, Olaranwaju Fasasi, is 40 and she has shared a picture to celebrate the milestone

In the image, she was sitting while her kids were standing around her as she held her two cupcakes in her hands

The number of years he was celebrating was written on each of the cup in her hands she smiled to the camera

Farida Fasasi, widow of late Nigerian singer, Olarenwaju Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan has clocked 40 and informed her fans about the great development.

The mother of three, who lost her husband in 2021 after a long battle with illness posted a beautiful picture she took with her kids to mark her special day.

In the image, they all wore black T-shirts and green trousers as they posed for the camera.

Late Sound Sultan's wife, Farida clocks 40. Photo credit @faridafasasi

Farida holds two cupcakes

Farida was holding two cupcakes which had the number of years she was celebrating. She sat down while her children stood beside her and at her back.

They all looked nice and happiness was written all over their faces.

The woman has continued to remember her singer husband in different ways after his death. She once wore his trousers and shared pictures to show that the clothe belonged to him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the widow. Here are some of the comments below:

@illblissgoretti:

"Happybday darling. God bless you and the whole squad."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy birthday dear.."

@sunmboadeoye:

"Wow! God has indeed blessed you. Happy 40th birthday beautiful."

@bimboademoye:

"Happy birthdaaayyyyy love of my life."

@theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday sweet human being."

@realmabelmakun:

"Happy birthday Beautiful."

@rasheedatdestiny:

"Happy birthday wish u Long life and prosperity in good health."

@callmelabby:

"Happy fortified."

@dareynow:

"Happy 40th birthday."

@rawfeecuh:

"A boogie my darling sis, it’s all love and more love from here sis. Happy terrific birthday to you. Allahs bountiful blessings on you always."

Farida remembers late husband

Legit.ng had reported that Farida had remembered her late husband with a post she shared on social media.

She opened a heartfelt message to the musician. She shared how his children and siblings were missing him.

The widow also noted that his sibling had been there for her and her children since his demise.

