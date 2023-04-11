Big Brother Naija star, Bella Okagbue, recently blessed her fans with some gorgeous new photos on her Instagram page.

The Level Up star, who has been spending some time in the UK with her beau, Sheggz, has been serving major looks.

Photos of Bella. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

She recently posted photos of herself in a beautiful red cutout dress from Catwalk Connection.

She paired the look with a quilted midi bag from Chanel.

A visit to their website shows that the dress is retailing for N91,000 ($199).

Swipe to see the photos below:

Fans compliment Bella's red look

shopnandra:

"Pretty lady in red."

chidinma_u_:

"Face card never declines!"

daniuloko:

"Bella have mercy on us."

sis.ando:

"Keep serving hot hot."

engr_lady_tee:

"Pretty London Big Bella in Red ♥️♥️ Looking Gorgeous and Stunning."

Source: Legit.ng