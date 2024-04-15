A white lady on TikTok got netizens' attention after she displayed a video of herself wearing an aso-oke outfit

She noted that it was her first Yoruba dress and she decided to rock it while giving her followers some dance steps

Her attire looked lovely on her and her dance steps were also on point, and it got her the commendation of some social media users

A white lady @eva_aario_dxb on TikTok looked adorable as she wore a Yoruba traditional outfit aso-oke which she said her in-laws gave to her.

A white lady looked lovely as she wore her Yoruba-themed attire. Image credit: eva_aario_dxb/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She is married to a Yoruba man and it was her first time of trying the local attire. Her aso-oke outfit comprised a wrapper and a blouse.

Also, she tied a red scarf on her head, which she noted was from her local side. Aside from displaying the lovely outfit, she also danced in a lively manner to a Yoruba song.

Her moves were beautiful as she portrayed the Yoruba dance steps with her hands and other parts of her body.

Check out the video of the white lady's outfit and her dance below:

Reactions to Eva's outfit and dance

Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the lady's outfit and dance. See some of the reactions below:

@BAM_TECHENG22:

"You look so pretty in the aso oke."

@pearlie:

"The way she keeps adjusting the ipeele while dancing is giving a prominent Yoruba queen."

@Stephen Fiyinfoluwa:

"As an indigenous Osun state man, we are proud of you."

@Eva_aario_dxb:

"Thank you my hubby de from Osogbo."

@TizzyElla19:

"Omoo this is the first Oyinbo I’ve seen that knows the beat."

@1805:

"We should prolly get you a Yoruba name."

@officialmemidesigns:

"Are you sure you're not Nigerian?"

@morotioluwa:

"The head tie should be removed and replaced with proper Yoruba head tie."

@Eva_aario_dxb:

"That’s my own tradition fabric."

Denmark lady wears traditional outfit at wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Denmark lady Cici showed she had adapted to the pattern at Nigerian weddings as she wore a green traditional outfit to the occasion.

She combined her attire with a green 'gele', which she accessorised with earrings and a necklace that gave her a gorgeous look.

The lady was a family member of the bride and was asked to read out the engagement letter, which she did interestingly.

