A woman got the attention of netizens after she wore a blue-dominant aso-oke outfit to mark her 60th birthday

She was adorned with a colourful necklace, earrings, and bangles, which complemented her beautiful attire

The celebrant looked quite young for her age and it got many wondering if she was truly marking her diamond jubilee

A woman looked adorable as she slayed in an aso-oke outfit of a blouse and wrapper for her 60th birthday.

She combined her attire with colourful neck beads, earrings, and bangles. Her 'gele' and makeup were also on point and it gave her a glamorous look.

The woman was in an excited mood as she danced in preparation for her photoshoot session. She flaunted different angles of her classy attire as she smiled at intervals.

Her age was a topic of discussion for netizens as they noted that the birthday woman did not look her age.

See the outfit of the 60-year-old woman in the video below:

Reactions to the woman's look

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the 60-year-old woman. See some of the comments below:

@gerald_a_priestly_king:

"Oh my! Sixty what? I thought she was a bride just getting married. She’s beautiful."

@tiwwiofficial:

"Eh God, see 60 making good use of her knees digging it o."

@atalldarkgirl:

"It is always TY Bello’s client."

@healthydrinks042:

"I already knew it’s TY Bello…I don’t know if she picks her clients herself, they are so ageless."

@vickieozohu:

"You mean she’s not 40?"

@emlabfoods:

"This is me when I clock 60yrs.Them go hear for my church that day."

@bimmy_bee:

"She is so beautiful. She looks 40."

@rajfabrics:

"Stepper. She looks gorgeous."

@ms_btm:

"Too Pretty."

@naturesdelightproducts:

"Gracefully ageing."

