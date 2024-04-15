Mercy Aigbe has given her fans a view of how she had her family went out together for an event and they all had fun

She shared some pictures on her social media page where she, her children, and her husband were all together glammed up for the event

According to her, the people she went out with her tribe as she congratulated the lady who got married

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has said that her two children, Juwon and Michelle, and her husband, Kazim Adeoti are her family after the four of them stepped out for a wedding.

The mother of two shared some lovely pictures she took with her family at the wedding as she gushed over them.

According to the actress visited the holy land last month, the people she posted are her tribe and love ones.

Mercy Aigbe steps out with her family. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe congratulates the bride

In the caption of her post, the actress called the person getting married her daughter while she prayed for a happy union for her.

According to the stylish woman , the wedding made her realize that she would soon be a grandmother.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Aigbe about her family. Here are some of the comments below:

@julietibrahim:

"The hair color suits you sis."

@kemity:

"You too fine sha."

@fresh_2go:

"All slide so beautiful .'

@folarh_a:

"You and your husband fit well."

@iamtitilolaajayi:

"Pretty woman."

@lindaosifo:

"Beautiful."

@ajeekeh1:

"This is beautiful."

@pearlskincareproductss:

"The last slide giving elder sister and younger sister vibes."

@home_lifeofarewa:

"My family ,miss you guys so much."

@Aiyeleo:

"Where the first wife kids?"

Mercy Aigbe speaks on dumping Christianity

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe had shared the reason she dumped her religion, Christianity after getting married to her husband Kazim Adeoti.

According to her, she decided to embrace Islam because of her husband who is also a Muslim. She noted that she loves her husband so much that she decided to accept his religion.

Explaining that she was not forced to accept her husband's religion, she noted that no woman would face all she faced when she got married to Kazim and still stay in the union.

Source: Legit.ng