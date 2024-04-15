A fashion designer got netizens wowed after she showed the classy dress she recreated from a lady

The lady who rocked the original style made a black and white dress which was up to her ankles

The fashion designer made her design with purple and white, and she looked beautiful in it as she displayed off its different angles

A fashion designer Egbor Happy Osereme (@stylebyreme on Instagram) looked excited as she successfully recreated a style.

In a video, a lady showed her black and white dress, whose lower parts were made with a mesh fabric.

Lady shows off her lovely outfit. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage

Source: UGC

She accessorised her outfit with silver earrings and bangles, and a gold wristwatch. Her black handbag matched her sleeveless dress, which was up to her ankles, as she flaunted its different angles.

What the fashion designer made for herself was the same style but she used a purple fabric in the place of the black.

Her attire looked gorgeous on her and it got her nice compliments from netizens.

See the video of the ordered dress versus what was made below:

Reactions to both dresses

See the comments of some people about the ordered dress versus what the stylist made below:

@deyanju121:

"I love the recreation, it's better than the inspiration or rather more suiting."

@yolanged:

"The inspiration ate enough material both are lovely."

@koyaoluwadamilolarebecca:

"If this inspiration is in your gallery, hit this botton."

@giabridals:

"It appears that there's a layer of fabric that gives a bit more structure to the original that is not in the recreation. I prefer the inspiration."

@tcheedees:

"I love the recreation."

@zikhona_nzakayi:

"I love it. I deserve this dress."

@wristwatchesbypejuola:

It is very good."

@the_official_chinny_couture:

"I love the recreation."

@mummy_mk_sbg:

"Both looks good."

@loladesho:

"This is perfect."

Lady orders stylish outfit, gets different style

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady has expressed disappointment over the dress her fashion designer made for her because it didn't fit.

She made an order for a particular dress with a flowery design, but what she got was totally different and looked less classy.

After she posted the video online, her friends made funny remarks about the outfit and asked her to wear it like that.

Source: Legit.ng