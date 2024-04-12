A lady showed her desire to have hips when she contacted her fashion designer to make a dress with hips for her

The beautiful green outfit had a button design that was up to her knees and it looked gorgeous on her

Though she combined her attire with the right accessories, the padded hips looked too artificial and made many laugh at her

A lady (@callme_daya on Instagram) got the attention of netizens after a video of her wearing a green dress with padded hips was posted on social media.

The attire had a flair on her hips rea, it was designed with buttons, and it had a collar. She combined it with a bow tie of the same material with her dress.

Lady looks beautiful in her hip-padded dress. Image credit: @callme_daya

Source: Instagram

Her accessories of silver earrings and an expensive wristwatch did justice to her outfit. She also rocked gold shoes that looked glamorous on her.

Though her outfit wasn't all that bad, the padded hips looked too unreal as they prevented her from depicting as much elegance as natural-looking hips would have given to her.

Netizens had a field day as they laughed at her.

See the video of the lady's hip-padded dress below:

Reactions to the lady's dress

See some of the comments about the lady's padded dress below:

@phaithy30bg:

"Na adjacent in Pythagoras theory una wan construct am?"

@princess_mirabel_benjamin:

"You need a refund from the doctor. Which kind of hip replacement be this?"

@dressaddiction_afi_nya:

"This wan no be doctor matter, na tailor matter. The pad outline is obvious."

@annette_ugonnia:

"E be like hips don dey lie o."

@sholzbisoye:

"Er, what is going on here? Are those her hips or foam wey plumber carve for the tailor wey sew the cloth?"

@real_qweenbee:

"They said hips don't lie, but these hips lie."

@valnessa12:

"Why una pad the hips like that now?"

@oyemi.afrikana:

"Dear hipsy babe, we celebrate you."

