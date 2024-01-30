Three ladies have gotten netizens amused following the funny attire and the makeup they wore in a video

They adorned green lace dresses which flowed to the ground and showed off their backs, exposing the different colours of their bras

To show different angles of their outfits, they turned sideways and also showed their backs which got netizens laughing

Three ladies have showed that they cared less about public opinion as they showed off their dresses in a video. Their dresses exposed their bras which were in different colours.

Ladies get netizens laughing over their funny green dresses. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Their makeup was also a cause for worry as it did not sit well on their faces. The powder colours and their complexion did not blend and it made them look awkward. However, it did not deter the ladies from showing off the different angles of their outfits excitedly.

Netizens were amused as they wondered what was going through the ladies' heads as they showed the public their outfits.

See a video of their outfits and makeup below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to the lady's outfits

Several social media users have commented on the funny outfits of the ladies. See some of them below:

@deedee_hairmpire:

"Tell me you’re from the north without saying you’re from the north. Their own things dey always dey backwards."

@voketes:

"Plus the tailor, plus the videographer, plus the make up artist, plus the everybody, tell me how you will make heaven? Because what is this?"

@abiola_oluwatuyi:

"No matter what anybody has to say. It's their confidence for me, dem no send anybody."

@tolk0m:

"Na this style I go sew for Valentine."

@fweshstar:

"We never ready, we go hear erm."

@dirasthriftstore:

"A lot is going on here, it’s just a lot."

@official_faithee:

"The back of the dress is even 'even though'."

@kitanb:

"Watch how it will become a trend."

@moavenue_:

"They should have even worn the same colour of bra so it will match. All red or all blue."

@imo_signaturess:

"Who does that?"

@bodyerotique_plussize:

"Arghhhh waris going on here."

Lady wears best friend's trouser

Legit.ng earlier reported that a slim lady had shared a hilarious video of herself wearing one leg of her best friend's trousers as a skirt.

The video gained traction as the user jokingly shared her predicament after visiting her friend without extra clothes.

Netizens found the situation relatable with some suggesting that she could make two skirts out of the oversized trousers.

Source: Legit.ng