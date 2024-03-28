Actor Boluwatife Adenisimi has opened up on what influences his sense of fashion and his favourite fashion items

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his works and how they stretch him creatively

He further shared the fashion item he cannot be caught wearing and what he does to reduce his strong masculinity

Nollywood actor Boluwatife Adenisimi has opened up on what influences his fashion sense and what his favourite fashion accesories are.

Actor Boluwatife Adenisimi rocks colourful outfits. Image credit: @boluwatifeadenisimi_s

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his works and how they stretch him creatively, among other issues.

What informs Boluwatife's style as an actor?

The role interpreter said Iremide Adeoye is his inspiration fashion-wise.He also ensures that his outfit matches the role he is given. He said:

"Fashion is very important when trying to build your character in a film. I love knowing who my character is before I pick out the fashion style I want to bring in. I get inspired by Iremide Adeoye fashion sense. I go mainly for urban fashion when building my character."

Speaking on the movies he has featured in, and how they stretched him creatively, he said:

"I’ve featured in some unsuccessful and successful projects. The project that brought me into the limelight was Class of Secrets. Being featured in the project really brought out my versatility as an actor. The character was very challenging for me. I had to cry for hours before my emotional scene to give it a realistic scene. Emmanuel, which was the character I played really made me discover some strengths I never thought I had. I’ve also featured in another successful project named Red String where I played a very dominant character, Bright. I’m grateful for having someone like Director Benneth Nwankwo who gave me that challenging character and I believe there are no roles given to me that I won’t deliver perfectly.

I love earrings - Boluwatife admits

The actor also shared what his favourite fashion accessories and the fashion item he can't be caught wearing. He said:

"I love earrings and necklaces. It gives me a less toxic masculinity look which I love so much. I can never be caught wearing skinny jeans."

