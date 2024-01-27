A lady undressed in the presence of her man and revealed the fact that she was putting on artificial hips

When she removed her dress, the fake hips became visible, and she also removed it and dropped on her man's body

The lady asked other women if their men were aware that they make up their shape by wearing fake hips

A lady removed her dress in the presence of her man even though she was putting on fake hips.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady, Sophy Cindy, was spotted standing in front of her man, who was sitting on a chair.

The man saw his girl's fake hips. Photo credit: TikTok/@sophy_cindy.

Source: TikTok

She zipped down and started removing her clothes. When she pulled down her jean trousers, it became clear she was wearing fake hips.

Sophy went on to remove the fake hips, and her man's reaction left social media users laughing.

The man reacted with his two hands on his head and mouth open, expressing surprise as Sophy threw the fake hips on his body.

The video generated many reactions as Sophy asked other ladies if their men were aware that they complement their beauty with hips.

She wrote:

"Does your man know you wear fake nyashh?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady removes her dress in the presence of her man

@Opeyemi Ogunsanwo Ch said:

"Always remove it in front of him; he will even hype me the next day; my wife the hip pad ambassador."

@babie blackton said:

"Are you sure he will not find who is natural? Sorry if I offend."

@user7793076959750 commented:

"Where did you buy it please."

@user2816025576849 asked:

"I want to buy how much."

@odopa beauty said:

"This is truly me. Sometimes he asks me are you normal?"

@Hammy Candy said:

"Do you have to tell everybody our secret?"

Lady looks cute in Okrika dress

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who bought Okrika transformed it into a beautiful gown after meticulous ironing.

The lady posted a video showing when she went to the market to buy the dress and how it looked rumpled.

She came back home and worked on it, and after she wore it, many netizens praised her because the dress looked cute.

Source: Legit.ng