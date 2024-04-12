Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Cocoice has shared what informs her sense of fashion

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how women can rock their natural hair in public with confidence

She further revealed her choice between English and traditional attire, and her favourite fashion accessory, among other issues

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Mojisola Sowole, aka Cocoice, has opened up on what her favourite fashion accessory is.

BBNaija's Cocoice looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @cocoiceofficial

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also revealed what influences her fashion sense, and her choice between English and traditional attire, among other issues.

I can't do without a purse - Cocoice admits

The former reality star revealed the fashion item she cannot do without. She said:

"I cannot do without a purse. A woman must not step out without one."

Speaking on what influences her sense of fashion, she said:

"I would say the first thing I think about when it comes to fashion is comfort, comfort is the first thing that influences my sense of fashion, followed by my personal taste and how I feel which in turn dictates how I express myself through my fashion sense in the moment. One can tell with my clothing brand Urbn Cobyre, we provide comfortable and practical outfits for the everyday life."

Cocoice chooses between English and trad attire

She admitted making her choice between English and traditional outfits is a tough one. In her words:

"I really can’t pick between the two because as much as I love the glamour and allure that traditional outfits affords It’s sometimes not the most practical attire for the everyday life but they both serve a different purpose and meet my fashion needs when necessary so I’m in between."

Some ladies find it difficult to leave their homes in their natural hair. Cocoice shared her take on the issue and noted that she can rock her natural hair to any occasion.

"I believe that ladies who can’t go out with their natural hair probably haven’t discovered or explored different ways to style their natural hair to make them feel comfortable in it and at the end of the day it all balls down to how a person feels about how they present themselves. For me, I can rock my natural hair to any occasion provided that it’s styled the way I like."

