A female preacher has caused a stir with her teaching to young ladies about how to find a husband.

In a video making the rounds, she highlighted how women could package and position themselves so men can see them

She was particular about women spending money on human hair and wigs, saying natural hair is not selling market

An unidentified female preacher has got the internet buzzing with her advise to young ladies looking for husbands.

In a video seen on X, the cleric touched on different areas as she explained how going out helps ladies to be seen and the need for packaging.

She said natural hair is not selling market

While encouraging ladies to have outings, the preacher spoke against stepping out rocking natural hair as a lady. She emphasized the importance of having wigs and human hair. In her words:

"...Show yourself friendly and then you will have friends.

"All of you will be carrying natural hair about. Who natural hair help? okay.

"You better wear your wig and be doing like this (demonstrates with her human hair) and be flipping it.

"Go and spend that money on hair. Draw your brows. Buy lip gloss. Look good. Natural hair is not selling market."

She encouraged ladies never to be caught unfresh

According to her, it was okay to take off wigs when one becomes a wife.

"When you marry, you off your wig because you have entered, there's nothing they can do about it.

"But before you enter, don't be caught unfresh. Never. Package yourself well..."

X user, @__hypthshawry, who shared the video, endorsed the preacher's teachings, but many people did not agree with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens tackled the female preacher

@DavymartinCE0 said:

"I don't agree with some of her message . Teaching single girls how to be fake??? So when she enters she should stop looking good for her husband??"

@adedoyinanike said:

"Why it at night church sister is going to meet man? Friday night, Friday night.

"Sell market, which market are we buying?

"Women should dress nice, appear friendly and socialise, but let us focus on Christ."

@Beautiranye said:

"This is the problem with not teaching from the Bible and allowing your own mind to talk."

@ezesconcepts said:

"It’s amazing how the kind of character she’s talking against is the kind of woman I’d want for a wife."

@kcemenike said:

"At the point she said "natural hair is not selling market", I was done listening to such balderdash.

"Pastor Mrs, please get out."

