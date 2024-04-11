Nollywood actor and filmmaker Elvis Chucks has shared what his favourite fashion accessory is

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed that he is not pressured to live a flashy lifestyle to please his fans

He further noted that contrary to complaints that the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) is biased, it is credible

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker Elvis Chucks has opened up on his love for wristwatches and the fact that it is his favourite fashion accessory.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about what influences his fashion sense, his ability to stay focused and not be put under any form of pressure to live above his means, among other issues.

I don't doubt AMVCA's credibility - Elvis says

The movie star noted that though some people have complained about how some deserving names in the industry do not get nominated at the AMVCA, or even win, it does not stop him from believing in its credibility. He said:

"The jury determines what movie or talent that gets nominated based on the performance or vetting of the panel of judges. The viewers decide who to vote for. So, most categories under voting can only be successful based on the talent's fan base. Which is understandable. I’m talking as regards AMVCA. I do not doubt their credibility as a third party audits the votes."

What defines Elvis' fashion style?

He also shared what influences his fashion style as an entertainer and what his favourite fashion accessory is. In his words:

"Style is expressive, you dress the way you wish to be addressed, but in all, it’s important to wear what makes you comfortable. Regardless of the occasion. Simplicity is key, less is more, and moderation is class. My favourite fashion accessory is a wristwatch."

Some celebrities are known to show off their expensive lifestyles. Speaking on if he has ever been tempted to follow this part at any point in his career, Elvis said:

"I don’t follow the crowd. I’ve got nothing to prove. Those who know, know where I belong."

